IN SOME WAYS IT RUINED MY LIFE, BUT IT IS AMAZING!
Kyle Adams
Published 19 hours ago

A strong testimony demonstrating his level of conviction - an interview from Flatoberfest 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  @CriticalInception   @JustJackFlatEarth  much love brothers! "29 And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life." ~Matthew 19:29

Keywords
flat earthglobebustersflatoberfestkyle adamsabolish nasa

