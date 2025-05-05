EXPOSED: VIRGINIA GIUFFRE SUICIDED - Another Epstein Accuser Murdered As Alleged "List" Hidden!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the psyop surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein list as another accuser, Virginia Giuffre is suicided.





Giuffre, likely the most prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew had been in a car accident in Australia with a bus a month ago, claiming the bus hit her at enormous speeds and lead to her having kidney renal failure. She claimed she had just days to live.





Soon after, the bus driver claimed this wasn't the case and that it was a minor accident. Many questions were raised about who was actually in charge of Giuffre's social media.





Then, days ago, it was announced by Giuffre's family that she had "committed suicide." Giuffre had said for years that she would never commit suicide and that if it was claimed, it was likely murder at the hands of the "very evil people" she was up against.





Now, her father Sky Roberts says he doubts Virginia died by suicide and he thinks someone "took her out."





Epstein was a Mossad agent who was employed to collect blackmail on powerful people through trafficking young women as well as children. The Trump administration is an Israel First administration like most. This is why the so-called "list" hasn't been made public. Only heavily redacted papers have seen the light of day. Pam Bondi is too busy signing orders that allow ICE and other agencies to break into your home without a warrant and imprison or deport you.





Much like they won't tell the truth about Epstein, they won't be telling the truth about Virginia Giuffre anytime soon.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





