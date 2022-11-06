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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Delivers Health And Life.
Proverbs 4:22 (NIV).
22) for they are life to those who find them.
and health to one’s whole body.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Words Of Wisdom are indispensable to your survival.
They must guide your Narrow Path.
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