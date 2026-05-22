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WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FACEBOOK POST 🚰❌ OVER WATER CONCERNS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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A woman in Henderson County was arrested earlier this month after she made a Facebook post about concerning water issues in the small town of Trinidad. FOX 4's David Sentendrey sat down with the woman to hear her side of the story.


Dallas news, weather, sports and traffic from KDFW FOX 4, serving Dallas-Fort Worth, North Texas and the state of Texas.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEQy2TiyUDs


FOLLOW UP: Woman files lawsuit after arrest for Facebook post concerning Trinidad water supply issues


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZVXLyqB_2M

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facebooklawsuitarrestjennifer combshenderson countywater concerns
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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