WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FACEBOOK POST 🚰❌ OVER WATER CONCERNS

A woman in Henderson County was arrested earlier this month after she made a Facebook post about concerning water issues in the small town of Trinidad. FOX 4's David Sentendrey sat down with the woman to hear her side of the story.





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEQy2TiyUDs





FOLLOW UP: Woman files lawsuit after arrest for Facebook post concerning Trinidad water supply issues





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZVXLyqB_2M