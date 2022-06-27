BIOWEAPON DETOX: A COVID VAX INJURY PROTOCOL

John Lukach joins me to discuss Covid vax injury and his detailed protocol to help those who made the tragic mistake of taking the experimental and dangerous mRNA jab.

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