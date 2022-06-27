BIOWEAPON DETOX: A COVID VAX INJURY PROTOCOL

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John Lukach joins me to discuss Covid vax injury and his detailed protocol to help those who made the tragic mistake of taking the experimental and dangerous mRNA jab.
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