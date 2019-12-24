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NASA and their green screen
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1051 views • December 24, 2019
Blue screen, green screen, why under ANY circumstances would it be necessary for NASA to utilize a green or blade screen? These are mirrored videos uploaded with permission as they are being censored, blocked, hidden and even removed from you tube. All videos posted here are backed up locally, remotely, other platforms and even cloud back up. Please share and promote.
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