BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part 2 JACK CASHILL: DISCOVERING OBAMA'S PAST Re-Airdate 8/25/23
Self-Government
Self-Government
912 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • August 25, 2023

JACK CASHILL: DISCOVERING OBAMA'S PAST


All this week we have been presenting a special classic TruNews investigative series on the life and times of Barry Soetoro, also known as Barack Hussein Obama. Rick was prompted to present these special episodes of interviews that he has done over the years with the Obamas back in the headlines, and with possible prospects of Michelle Obama jumping in on Election 2024. Rick Wiles did dozens of interviews on the topic of Barry Soetoro, so it was difficult to pick the best ones.

Today we present a follow up interview to the program from yesterday as we  investigate the trail into the former president with TruNews guest Jack Cashill. An independent writer and producer, Jack Cashill has written a dozen books under his own name and collaborated on a dozen more. He has a Ph.D. from Purdue University in American studies. Cashill, in his book Deconstructing Obama, proposes that Bill Ayers, co-founder of the militant radical left-wing organization Weather Underground, had authored President Barack Obama’s autobiography Dreams from My Father.  In this interview from September 2012, TruNews host Rick Wiles and Jack Cashill seek to discover the true past of Barry Soetoro

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/25/23

You can partner with us here, or by calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Keywords
obamatrunewsjackcashillbarrysoetoroweatherunderground
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy