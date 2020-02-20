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Deep dive with Science guy Mike Watters - Doing farming right to improve immune system
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21 views • February 20, 2020
Special guest Mike Waters who is a seasoned professional in soil, plant and animal nutrition is joining me in this episode. He is my nutritional expert consultant. We’ll be talking about healthy animals and immune systems. The importance of having healthy soil and plants which in turn gives us healthy animals and food. The process it takes to get to that point.
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