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Keone Simon at the Hawaii Christian Coalition Pastor's Breakfast
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20 views • March 22, 2022
On March 19, 2022, several candidates for public office and pastors met for the Hawaii Christian Coalition Pastor's Breakfast at Kalihi Union Church.
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HawaiiChristianCoalition #Candidates #KeoneSimon
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HawaiiChristianCoalition #Candidates #KeoneSimon
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