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Has Trump Been Poisoned with Covid to Trigger Pelosi's CoG Takeover Plans?
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180 views • October 02, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the news that President Trump has tested positive for Covid, and the Dems are already planning out their path to the presidency through the Continuity of Government protocol.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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