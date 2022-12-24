Does Our Lady of Fatima Prophecy Mass Starvation if Russia is Not Consecrated? | ENCORE

Yes, Jesus Was Really Born on December 25: Here's a Defense of the Traditional Date for Christmas...

https://www.tldm.org/news40/yes-christ-was-really-born-on-december-25-heres-a-defense-of-the-traditional-date-for-christmas.htm/

Sister Lucy March 19, 1983: Sister Lucy, on March 19, was visited by Dr. Lacerda who witnessed the Papal Nuncio in converse with Sister Lucy in the Pope’s name. She answered clearly regarding the May 13, 1982 consecration of the world by Pope John Paul II: “The consecration of Russia has not been done as Our Lady requested.” She explained that was because *1. ‘RUSSIA’ was not clearly the object of the consecration, and **2. because each BISHOP had not made in his own cathedral a public and solemn ceremony of consecration of RUSSIA. The text which Sister Lucy had prepared for the Papal Nuncio ended as follows: “The Consecration of Russia has not been done as Our Lady has requested. I was not able to make this statement (before) because I did not have the permission of the Holy See.”



[Pope Francis], Cardinals Ratzinger, Stickler, Oddi, O'Connor, Law, Lubachivsky, Caprio, Ciappi, Guerri, Arinze, Meyer, Archbishop Milingo: consecration of March 25, 1984 DID NOT fulfill Our Lady of Fatima’s requests!!!!











