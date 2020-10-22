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Tucker Carlson: We were lied to about coronavirus and the mass lockdowns. Here's the proof
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115 views • October 22, 2020
Tucker Carlson: We were lied to about coronavirus and the mass lockdowns. Here's the proof - states that never locked down at all -- states where people were allowed to live like Americans and not cower indoors alone -- in the end turned out no worse than states that had mandatory quarantines.
Same applies to countries like Belarus, Sweden and other never locked down.
source: FOX NEWS
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-we-were-lied-to-
about-coronavirus-and-the-mass-lockdowns-heres-the-proof
Same applies to countries like Belarus, Sweden and other never locked down.
source: FOX NEWS
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-we-were-lied-to-
about-coronavirus-and-the-mass-lockdowns-heres-the-proof
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