Slaughterbots Are Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Here are the most advanced military robots providing a backup to armed forces:
https://www.analyticsinsight.net/top-advanced-military-robots-world/
‘Machines set loose to slaughter’: the dangerous rise of military AI :
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/oct/15/dangerous-rise-of-military-ai-drone-swarm-autonomous-weapons
US Air Force: 'Unstoppable' Army trials AI robot dogs to defend bases - ‘Next-gen warfare’:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1333295/us-air-force-robot-dogs-army-defend-military-bases/amp
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HOuwV7ERf5GC/
The Binary Dissident