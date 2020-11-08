SHULAMIT ALONI: 'ANTI-SEMITIC, IT'S A TRICK, WE ALWAYS USE IT

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Israel and Russia have total control of Western governments
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BOMBSHELL BOSTON BOMBINGS FALSE FLAG ALL CRISIS ACTORS YOU CAN ACTUALLY SEE THE FAKE WOUNDS WAKE UP https://www.bitchute.com/video/2QTyhN00x4XY/ SANDY HOOK FALSE FLAG HOW QUICKLY THE ZIONIST TARGETING PROGRAM CAN INFILTRATE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxDdYg37zcAp/ BOSTON BOMBINGS FALSE FLAG HEIGHT TREASON CAUGHT ON CAMERA https://www.bitchute.com/video/hN5gqtLvK5k3/ CARLOS ARREDONDO CRISIS ACTOR FALSE FLAG BOSTON BOMBINGS https://www.bitchute.com/video/aSLoDyvWl3Fg/