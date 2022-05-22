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God's Provision in a Time of Famine and Death!
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11 views • May 22, 2022
Elijah and God’s Provision in a time of Famine and Death!
Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS! www.ChristLifeCenter.org
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson
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Riviera School Auditorium
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Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS! www.ChristLifeCenter.org
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson
Give online by
texting 73256
CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
Buy EcoFlow Solar Products here 5% off and FREE SHIPPING!
https://patterson-solar-products.myshopify.com
LIVE SERVICES: Sunday 10:47 am 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Riviera School Auditorium
Video clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
http://www.drrickpatterson.com
https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
https://www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
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