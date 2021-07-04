Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Genocide by any name is Genocide (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.11.13)

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Could Health Care in the United States be a form of Genocide? You decide. Dr Daniels examines the international definition of genocide as well as the US laws on the matter. She then compares these with features of the US Health Care System. Her findings will shock you. As always, you will get instruction on how to avoid the trap. There is good news for your loved ones too.
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