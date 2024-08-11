© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Within This Skin
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 8 months ago
Lyrics:
Right or wrong Give up?
In it I dissolve fledgling out of flight
Clipped wings
Bracing for the fall I wish I could blame but
I can't place it
Though I try
No way
Hide away
My how you've grown you're at the peak
You've gone and tossed the cards
You're doing great?
Within this skin
Drain suffocate
Sap on the brain
Hole and it bleeds Flying high
And I don't know what happened
Justify to forget
Just a chain reaction
That is running rampant
Dragging me along
Walk away time will fade
My how you've grown you're at the peak
You've gone and tossed the cards
You're doing great?
Within this skin
Strapped forthe ride it's warm inside
Safe from the cold
In it I dissolve fledgling out of flight
Clipped wings
Bracing for the fall I wish I could blame but
I can't place it
Though I try
No way
Hide away
My how you've grown you're at the peak
You've gone and tossed the cards
You're doing great?
Within this skin
Drain suffocate
Sap on the brain
Hole and it bleeds Flying high
And I don't know what happened
Justify to forget
Just a chain reaction
That is running rampant
Dragging me along
Walk away time will fade
My how you've grown you're at the peak
You've gone and tossed the cards
You're doing great?
Within this skin
Strapped forthe ride it's warm inside
Safe from the cold
I can't see I'm the blind I lead
Until I wake up on the floor facing down
Now I'm paying my restitution
Wasn't free to roam from the get go
I don't love it I don't even like it
But I keep on bringing it home
Yeah you'll slip on your fall down
Until I wake up on the floor facing down
Now I'm paying my restitution
Wasn't free to roam from the get go
I don't love it I don't even like it
But I keep on bringing it home
Yeah you'll slip on your fall down
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.