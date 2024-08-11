Lyrics:





Right or wrong Give up?



In it I dissolve fledgling out of flight

Clipped wings

Bracing for the fall I wish I could blame but



I can't place it

Though I try

No way



Hide away

My how you've grown you're at the peak

You've gone and tossed the cards

You're doing great?

Within this skin



Drain suffocate

Sap on the brain

Hole and it bleeds Flying high



And I don't know what happened



Justify to forget

Just a chain reaction

That is running rampant

Dragging me along



Walk away time will fade



My how you've grown you're at the peak

You've gone and tossed the cards

You're doing great?

Within this skin



Strapped forthe ride it's warm inside

Safe from the cold



I can't see I'm the blind I lead

Until I wake up on the floor facing down

Now I'm paying my restitution

Wasn't free to roam from the get go



I don't love it I don't even like it

But I keep on bringing it home



Yeah you'll slip on your fall down