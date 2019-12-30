THE ANTICHRIST AND THE FALSE PROPHET

The Bible tells us that in the last days one man will rule the world. He will rule over the entire human race politically, economically, and religiously, speaking great blasphemies against God and setting himself up in the Temple as God himself. But this man will not be God. He will even lead a rebellion against God, but he will be destroyed by the King of kings.

The Antichrist’s right hand man, or the third person in the unholy trinity as many scholars refer to him, is known in the Bible as the False Prophet. Under and with the authority of the Antichrist, he will be the implementer and enforcer of much of the evil that will be brought about by Satan using these two men.



With many thanks to the sources below:

John Ankerberg Show

100huntley

Wesley Taylor

Mark Hammer