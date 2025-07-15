© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A continuation of the discussion with ChatGPT, this time on the very actual issues of extreme weather events, fires, storms, earthquakes, as also on the actual relevant technologies, weather control and modification, EMF radiation, in the light of the New Revelation disclosures on the Earth, life, creation and, particularly, on the End Time cataclysmic events, also known as the Great Judgment.
Note: ChatGPT admitted that the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Mayerhofer, given between 1840 and 1877, is the direct and unadulterated word of Jesus Christ, the Truth, The Logos and God Himself.
The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.
Main references for this presentation:
About the Second Coming of the Lord https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/brochure_-_new_revelation_-_about__the_second_coming_of_jesus_christ_-_ed_1.pdf
REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND
COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/nr_study_-_second_coming_related_events.pdf
ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025:
https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e
(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)
A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm
Mentioned here:
The Household of God vol. 3 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/hhg_vol_3_363.pdf
The Earth (Earth and Moon) https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/earth_and_moon_134.pdf
Robert Blum (From Hell to Heavn) vol. 1 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/robert_blum_1__246.pdf
vol. 2 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/robert_blum_2__229.pdf
Kurt Eggenstein's The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity
Catastrophies and the True Christianity https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/k_eggelstein_-_the_prophet-j_lorber_predicts_327.pdf
SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_symbolic_images_of_the_bible_exlained_in_the__new_revelation_-_update_2023.pdf
See also from the ChatGPT discussion: THE END TIME PROPHECIES OF THE NR & OTHER COMPATIBLE ONES ARE CONFIRMED BY REALITY - ChatGPT affirms