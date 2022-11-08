14. Upbringing

A fairy tales based upbringing
Is an illusion pumping act,
So give a real view at being,
Explaining how to live in fact.
Say, evil’s often goes unanswered,
And so as to prevail it
You need to have a fighter-mindset
And be more dexterous and wit.
Or talented and honest doesn’t
Mean a front-runner on this Earth,
A wealthy person with no talent
Will take his place, as practice shows.
To overtake that type of person
You either need to be alike
Or leave the field, not reaching blossom,
Or drudge and catch a lucky strike,
And still do not become a winner,
Or win by dint of all your wield –
It is just like when a beginner
Defeats a champ right on his field.
A sense of shame, devotion, conscience
Are ridiculed among the mob;
Deception, impudence, distortions –
These are the means to their top.
This world itself, it won’t help you,
It doesn’t care who does what,
Who beats and gnaws whom, and what purview
Who has, and who is dull or smart.
Thus, you must find your own genre,
Your own style on own way,
So that you won’t be go under
The name of some John Doe, okay?
And to unlock the gate to freedom
There are three necessary keys:
Vocation, character and wisdom,
They will ensure your release
From the effect of public judgments,
Of foul folks and their tricks,
Of someone’s prejudiced assessments,
Of handicapping talent things.
You ought to get the message early:
Your own life is only yours,
And what is evil, good and holy
Specifically on your course.
If you have chosen, being honest,
The author’s, the creator’s path,
Get ready to solve all the problems
On own, only your, behalf.
Remaining calm, without dreading
To lose some rounds in the game,
And also (everything is changing),
Perhaps, take primacy and fame.
Know, hope for someone, dirt, unreason
Are foreign to the maker’s mind;
Hope for oneself, uprightness, wisdom
Bring him the good fruits and delight.
