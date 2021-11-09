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No justification left for COVID vaccine mandates, recent research shows
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190 views • November 09, 2021
Recent research shows that the last remaining justification for vaccine mandates - the idea
that by getting it one gets to protect others from the infection - has been shown not to have
basis in realit. A mainstream journalist reports on it.
References
https://archive.ph/33h77
https://archive.ph/718FF
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/us-covid-vaccines-their-power-fleeting-their-usefulness-limited-hive-109255
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
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that by getting it one gets to protect others from the infection - has been shown not to have
basis in realit. A mainstream journalist reports on it.
References
https://archive.ph/33h77
https://archive.ph/718FF
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/us-covid-vaccines-their-power-fleeting-their-usefulness-limited-hive-109255
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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