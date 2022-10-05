Tony Bobulinski: FBI Alone Altered History In The 2020 Election

Tony Bobulinski: "The difference between President Trump and Joe Biden was 21,000 votes. If half of those people voted for President Trump, he would still be in the White House... The FBI alone altered history in the 2020 election."
