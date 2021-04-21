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Dems have exploited this case, says Lauren Boebert
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40 views • April 21, 2021
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert slams the Left for pushing their narrative of racial division, their hypocritical behavior towards the border and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Greg Kelly Reports.'
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