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CNN makes Obama look like a Prophet!
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79 views • April 13, 2020
Meanwhile during this COVID19 Outbreak CNN decides to make Obama look like some type of Prophet!! I guess they forgot Obama allowed China to buy Samples of the Corona Virus back in 2014!! The same YEAR Obama made this speech!!
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