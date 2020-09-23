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"Boris, Hancock, Whitty and Vallance have become the four horsemen of the apocalypse on steroids"
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38 views • September 23, 2020
Posted on YT by talkRADIO on 23 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9kvHZzgUno
The description below was posted on YT by talkRADIO in support of this video:
Should the army enforce the new coronavirus rules?
Daily Star columnist Dawn Neesom: "Boris, Hancock, Whitty and Vallance have become the four horsemen of the apocalypse on steroids... Boris Johnson has proved to be a cowardly buffoon".
Speaking to talkRADIO's Dan Wootton, Dawn said: "Boris said we're all in this together. No we're not. We're the ones panicking. We're the ones who are going to have an army on the streets. What are they going to do, shoot us if we dare to leave?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9kvHZzgUno
The description below was posted on YT by talkRADIO in support of this video:
Should the army enforce the new coronavirus rules?
Daily Star columnist Dawn Neesom: "Boris, Hancock, Whitty and Vallance have become the four horsemen of the apocalypse on steroids... Boris Johnson has proved to be a cowardly buffoon".
Speaking to talkRADIO's Dan Wootton, Dawn said: "Boris said we're all in this together. No we're not. We're the ones panicking. We're the ones who are going to have an army on the streets. What are they going to do, shoot us if we dare to leave?"
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