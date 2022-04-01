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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko – NWO, The Real Agenda, VAIDS & How to Battle What is Coming
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643 views • April 01, 2022
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-vladimir-zelenko-new-interview/
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko’s products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Dr. Zelenko has been exposing the agenda of the New World Order, push towards transhumanism and an obliteration of God in society.
He joined us today to discuss the entire agenda linked to the COVID-19 injections, future plans of the NWO, and the devastating effects on the body of those who have been injected having vaccine-induced Auto Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), and how to solve this problem.
You can follow Dr. Zelenko uncensored on Telegram.
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko’s products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Dr. Zelenko has been exposing the agenda of the New World Order, push towards transhumanism and an obliteration of God in society.
He joined us today to discuss the entire agenda linked to the COVID-19 injections, future plans of the NWO, and the devastating effects on the body of those who have been injected having vaccine-induced Auto Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), and how to solve this problem.
You can follow Dr. Zelenko uncensored on Telegram.
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
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