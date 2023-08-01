Tom Renz | Shifting the COVID Narrative

The COVID fallout is continuing, Info Wars published a piece, “What Could It Be? Mainstream Media Shocked by 30% Increase In Heart Attack Deaths Among Ages 25 to 44.” According to the article, “A recent study revealing young Americans have seen a 30% increase in heart attack deaths since the spring of 2020 is puzzling mainstream media pundits who must have forgotten about the experimental Covid jabs forced onto the world right at that exact same time.” This is referencing a Today Show report. I know that most of you forgot that NBC and the Today Show still exists, but yes it’s still on, and there’s at least 8 or 9 people over 95 years old that listen to it.



So Cedars Sinai did a study and it showed that there were massive increases in heart attacks in every age group since 2020. I wonder what happened in 2020? Interestingly enough they started with this in Spring of 2020. Here’s what they didn’t talk about: how big was the increase in heart attacks day 1, how much was related to lockdowns, anxiety, stress, and the fear that was created, and how much was the increase post vaccines? That would be relevant information. I assure you they didn’t study this in that way because this is all about creating an excuse and shifting the narrative.



mRNA has trillions of dollars of investment money behind it, there’s so much money in this gene therapy concept that this is something that can’t go away. The problem is we’ve caught them on everything, we know that they are putting into food, we know they have their mosquito vaccines, we know they are shifting the names in an attempt to hide what’s going on. Basically anything affecting your genes is a disaster, shockingly God did a pretty good job of making us and we seem to not be able to do a better job than he did, and when we interfere everything goes south.



This report talks about this huge increase of heart attacks 30% in the 25-44 age group. They are trying to blame the increase in heart attacks on COVID, which by the way was created in a lab in China and was funded by the CIA and DOD. They brought out a shill who’s being paid off by big pharma, senior medical correspondent, Dr. John Torres who’s out there saying these increases are definitely due to COVID and the best thing you can do is go out and get another vaccine and a booster. Dr. Peter McCullough, God bless him, responded and said you have to be brain dead to believe what this corrupt skumbag is saying.



They are attempting to shift the narrative and we can’t forget what they did to us. Do you remember being locked down in your house and how it felt while they told you everyone was dying? Remember when they told you that you had to wear masks and socially distance or you were going to die? Remember when we couldn’t have Christmas and some states actually tried to ban family get-togethers? Remember all of that? This is a huge deal because they are trying to rewrite this and take it back to COVID, and while there may be two people stupid enough to believe this, this attempt at shifting the narrative is important because they are doing this in order to double down on the vaccines.

Please support us at www.TomRenz.com and become a Renz Warrior at www.RenzWarrior.com and if you’ve been injured by these jabs and need disability please go to www.Renz-Law.com & let us know or call 1-877-736-9773.

If you give to our GiveSendGo, subscribe to my Locals Community, Rumble, and SubStack, & buy from our sponsors and tell them Renz sent you then you are helping to fund our fight against tyranny.

If you are interested in gold or silver, go to www.bh-pm.com and tell them Renz sent you.

https://linktr.ee/tomrenz





Sources and much more stuff:



What Could It Be? Mainstream Media Shocked By 30% Increase In Heart Attack Deaths Among Ages 25 To 44 (infowars.com)



Sen. Katie Britt facial numbness - TheBlaze



Anna Paulina Luna Blasts Republicans Who Refuse to Impeach Bribery Biden Despite Mounting Evidence (rumble.com)



Mounting Hunter Biden evidence vindicates Trump on first impeachment, his spokeswoman says | Just The News



ABC Asks Kamala Harris If Race & Sex Are to Blame for Her Unpopularity | Newsbusters



Conservatives Take Scalps In The Culture War | The Daily Caller



Republicans Deserve Aggressive Leadership In The Senate (thefederalist.com)



August 1: Fed Ban On Sale Of Incandescent Light Bulbs Begins | MRCTV



The Military Is Quietly Using A Little-Known Program To Enable Child Sex Changes | The Daily Caller



20 Reminders of the Disgusting Things Done to Us Through Pandemic Panic Theater ⋆ 🔔 The Liberty Daily







