CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper’s video report on the first 72 hours of Operation Epstein’s Fury.

The operation targeted IRGC command and control infrastructure, air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, naval assets, and other locations identified by Washington as potential threats — which in practice has included civilian sites as well, such as a school full of children.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes involved a wide range of U.S. military assets, including B-1, B-2, and B-52 strategic bombers, F-35 and F-22 fighters, carrier strike groups, and drones conducting attacks across multiple locations.

CENTCOM claims that more than 1,700 strikes were carried out during the first 72 hours of the operation in an effort to degrade Iran’s military and security capabilities.