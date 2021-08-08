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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - Welcome to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction! - Justice Anna Webinar
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11 views • August 08, 2021
Welcome home! That's the only place you wanna be, your assembly needs you. We made incredible progress since March 2019. It's very exciting time to be here, making great history everyday. Website update: How to view and subscribe to a weekly new webinar link and how to search for any webinar based on date and year. We have Video and Audio webinar version for you. Please support Anna work. We've got video snippets per topic base, hence you can watch just a particular topic. And, we've got new forms for One Pager and the 928's paperwork full body guard armor. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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