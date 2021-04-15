GALACTIC FEDERATION DECEPTION!!! THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIEND!!! THEY ARE LYING AND DECEIVING MANY!!! THEY ARE NOT ALIENS,THEY ARE DEMONS!!! Alien coming great deception Bible warns us what this really is Nephilim RaphaimThe Galactic Federation is lying to you about everything, they are telling you they are about Love and Positivity!!! It's all lies and deception straight out of The Pits Of Hell!!! The Truth is in The Holy Bible!!! They don't want you to know The Truth, They are all about Lies and Deception!!! If you fall for the deception, it will cost you your Life, They will tell you anything to keep you from The Truth!!! Read The Holy Bible, That is where The Truth is and The Truth will set you Free!!!Bible Verses About Being SavedRomans 10:9 - That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.Ephesians 2:8-9 - For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:Acts 2:38 - Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.Acts 16:31 - And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.Mark 16:16 - He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.Hebrews 13:6 - So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.Matthew 7:21-23 - Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.Romans 10:9-10 - That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.Ephesians 5:1 - Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;Romans 12:1-10 - I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.Revelation 22:1-21 - And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.James 2:24 - Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only.Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.Romans 10:13 - For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen