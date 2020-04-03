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The Deeper implications of Climate Change
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28 views • April 03, 2020
The climate change emergency is a major issue at this point in history. Secular and religious climate scientists agree that something needs to be done to protect the state of the planet, and the future of life. Despite all the evidence for global warming, many people believe in a "climate change hoax", which argues that all of the data collected by climate scientists has been misinterpreted, distorted, or simply fabricated. This video seeks to clarify the truth about manmade climate change in simple terms. It is the first part in a series looking at the effects of climate change and other major world issues, as they relate to Bible prophecy.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Climate change protesters march in Paris streets
Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5...
GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO...
Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3...
Natural disasters...by Compilation Master
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB...
The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l...
Greta Thunberg...by 350.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM...
Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx...
Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf...
36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC...
Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv...
UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49...
(BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN...
A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0...
Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by
AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW...
Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev...
Keppelbleaching
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA...
National geographic...by Nature Wildlife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9...
Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ...
2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET...
4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ...
Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj...
'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1...
Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C...
10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU...
Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g...
Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Climate change protesters march in Paris streets
Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5...
GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO...
Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3...
Natural disasters...by Compilation Master
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB...
The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l...
Greta Thunberg...by 350.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM...
Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx...
Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf...
36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC...
Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv...
UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49...
(BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN...
A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0...
Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by
AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW...
Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev...
Keppelbleaching
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA...
National geographic...by Nature Wildlife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9...
Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ...
2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET...
4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ...
Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj...
'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1...
Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C...
10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU...
Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g...
Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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