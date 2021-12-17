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Dr. Charles Hoffe - 75th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Doctors Trial
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92 views • December 17, 2021
Dr. Charles Hoffe - 75th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Doctors Trial
Dr. Charles Hoffe's speech at the 75th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Doctors Trial held Thursday, December 9th at the BC Legislature in Victoria, BC
Absolutely brilliant, many thanks to him and other doctors like him - REAL HERO, REAL MAN, REAL DOCTOR - not filthy, criminal, paid and bought by evil bad pharma DEATH CARE workers
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KrlXVmaBMONm/
Dr. Charles Hoffe's speech at the 75th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Doctors Trial held Thursday, December 9th at the BC Legislature in Victoria, BC
Absolutely brilliant, many thanks to him and other doctors like him - REAL HERO, REAL MAN, REAL DOCTOR - not filthy, criminal, paid and bought by evil bad pharma DEATH CARE workers
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KrlXVmaBMONm/
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