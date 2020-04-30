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NYC COVID 19 Whistleblower Nurse | MUST WATCH | Coronavirus treatment comes into question
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474 views • April 30, 2020
This ARNP is speaking on behalf of a front line NYC nurse who is saying that the treatment and treatment plan in NYC is down right unethical and even went as far as comparing it to murder.
Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/nyc-nurse-whistleblowing-on-coronavirus-treatment-in-nyc-hospitals/
In a separate video we cover Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko who successfully administered his 3 Drug Cocktail to over 400 high risk patients. This treatment plan, according to this testimonial is being rejected by the rigid NYC hospital system. Patients are being put on ventilators and left for dead.
The nurse also mentions that fellow Frontline Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell has been removed from his position as head of his ICU department and taken off the Frontline entirely.
Between pandemic drones and the rigidity of how our medical system treats Americans one can only wonder how long this system can sustain itself.
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Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/nyc-nurse-whistleblowing-on-coronavirus-treatment-in-nyc-hospitals/
In a separate video we cover Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko who successfully administered his 3 Drug Cocktail to over 400 high risk patients. This treatment plan, according to this testimonial is being rejected by the rigid NYC hospital system. Patients are being put on ventilators and left for dead.
The nurse also mentions that fellow Frontline Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell has been removed from his position as head of his ICU department and taken off the Frontline entirely.
Between pandemic drones and the rigidity of how our medical system treats Americans one can only wonder how long this system can sustain itself.
A WORD FROM hipeGALAXY!!! 👇👇👇
Ways to support us:
1. Simply going to our site and reading a couple of our stories everyday. Visit https://hipeGALAXY.com - Watching, sharing, commenting, liking our stories goes a long way.
2. Subscribing to our Dailymotion, Brighteon & YouTube channels.
3. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! (Links Below!!!)
4. Donate to our production costs at https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy as in the future, many of our videos and efforts will be de-monitzed for usage of copyrighted music and footage. This is how many artists get around Copyright regulations while still having their fans support them.
We are a though-provoking news source covering art, sports, culture, music and more. We encourage critial thinking and discussions! We look forward to hearing from you!
https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy (DONATE)
FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!!!
https://facebook.com/hipegalaxy
https://instagram.com/hipegalaxy
https://twitter.com/hipegalaxy
CHANNELS
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hipegalaxy
daily
https://www.dailymotion.com/hipegalaxy
https://youtube.com/channel/hipegalaxy
https://d.tube/hipegalaxy
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https://hipegalaxy.bandcamp.com
Keywords
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