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Polish Highlanders Stand Against Lockdowns: "No More Destroying Polish Entrepreneurs!"
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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20 views • January 12, 2021
This is an English summary of what is said in this Polish video:
‘…If we do not protest at the moment, we will not come back to life in a month … there will be nothing to return to, because corporations will buy Polish business ….

We have NO demands to the government …. the right to work is based on divine natural law … They/government/better pray to God for forgiveness because we will not forgive them anymore…

… there is no pandemic and there is nothing to vaccinate … statistics tell the truth… we have more deaths due to the collapse of the health service ….

We want to liberate people from fear … we are not afraid of the police, the checks, the mandates … police can see what’s going on. We all ride on one trolley. It is in the interest of all of us to halt this path to self-destruction.
… People think that it is role of the highlanders = górale to liberate Poland… we gave the impulse courage …
It is only the words from the TV/not law/ that tell us to limit our lives … the government breaks the law, it breaks the Constitution …’

As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
DJ NovoS youtube channel.

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.

Original title: Zakopane 11.01.2021 - Góralskie VETO! OtwieraMY biznesy! Koniec niszczenia polskich przedsiębiorców
Keywords
covid hoaxno lockdownsempowered humanity
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