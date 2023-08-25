⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (25 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 August 2023)

▫️Last night, the Russian Navy has launched a strike with long-range, sea-based precision weapons against a port infrastructure facility used in the interests of the AFU.





▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. The facility has been neutralised.





▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, together with Ground-Attack and Army aviation, have successfully repelled 3 attacks by the AFU close to Zaliznyanskoye, Kleshcheevka, and Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 260 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 2 D-20 howitzers.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled 3 attacks by 47th mechanised and 68th jaeger brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Sergeevka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, and 1 D-20 howitzer.





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active actions by Russian units, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled.





▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and 2 U.S.-manufactured Stryker armoured personnel carriers, 4 motor vehicles, 3 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, as well as 2 UK-manufactured FH-70 guns.





▫️1 AFU field ammunition depot has been destroyed near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery, repelled 1 enemy attack close to Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In addition, units of the 38th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy have been eliminated near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In addition, the actions of 2 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the 31st Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been suppressed near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, 2 Msta-B, and 1 D-20 howitzers, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions of units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 1 attack by servicemen of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been repelled close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️In addition, units of 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have been eliminated close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickup trucks.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 147 areas.





▫️Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 AFU Su-25 aircraft near Semyonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft near Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region), 6 HIMARS MLRS and 1 HARM surface-to-air radar system projectiles, manufactured in the U.S., as well as 1 S-200 SAM system missile, modified in a strike version.





▫️In addition, 73 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted and suppressed by electronic warfare means close to Olshana (Kharkov region), Shishkovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Golmovsky (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka, Sladkaya Balka, Inzhinernoye and Zhovtnyovoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 464 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 6,085 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,492 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,042 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,424 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.