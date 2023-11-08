Baby Sea Turtles vs Hamas Frigate Bird Paratroopers on a Mexican Beach - Nature is Metal

Nature is Metal and baby sea turtles survive to rebreed at 1/1000 per hatchling, with birds the initial predator.Nature doesn't care, it will take you out regardless of what you think is "right."





The same is true in the human world, especially when you have Hamas terrorists programmed that their purpose is the destruction of Israel. Call for a cease fire all you want, Israel must defend itself, with some help from the USA.

#hamas #seaturtles #natureismetal #israel





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more







