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How to Meet Like-Minded People, especially during Plandemic times
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159 views • January 27, 2022
Forming community with like-minded people has never been more important and it has never been more difficult. As the gatekeepers of our increasingly disconnected world try to close the door on our various options for finding community, today James explores some ways to meet sane people in your area, from the technological to the old-fashioned.
Sources:
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-meet-like-minded-people-solutionswatch/
https://unjected.com/
https://thefreedompages.ca/
Original video date: 2021-08-17
Related topic: https://www.infotools.be/english.html, automatic translated subtitle available
Sources:
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-meet-like-minded-people-solutionswatch/
https://unjected.com/
https://thefreedompages.ca/
Original video date: 2021-08-17
Related topic: https://www.infotools.be/english.html, automatic translated subtitle available
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