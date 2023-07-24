Create New Account
Michaelia Cash slams government’s next stage of workplace reforms
Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Michaelia Cash has slammed the Albanese government’s new reforms which would see a new definition of casual worker implemented. “What is Tony Burke actually trying to do?” she told Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell.

Keywords
current eventsworkplacecasual workers

