Michaelia Cash slams government’s next stage of workplace reforms

Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Michaelia Cash has slammed the Albanese government’s new reforms which would see a new definition of casual worker implemented.
“What is Tony Burke actually trying to do?” she told Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell.
