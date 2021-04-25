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LA COUNTY SHERIFF GOING HOME TO HOME FORCIBLY INJECTING HANDICAPPED ADULTS AND CHILDREN
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180 views • April 25, 2021
Agents of death!!!!! I wonder how these poor people are doing?????
On January 7, 2021, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put “Operation Homebound” into motion.
It is allegedly a program designed to vaccinate “the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness.”
The program is currently on hold due to the J&J shots, the only “single dose” COVID-19 “vaccines” available, being paused by the FDA temporarily due to fatal blood clots.
A disturbing video has surfaced of the program in action, where mentally disabled adults and children try to resist the shots, but are held down and forcibly injected anyway.
On January 7, 2021, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put “Operation Homebound” into motion.
It is allegedly a program designed to vaccinate “the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness.”
The program is currently on hold due to the J&J shots, the only “single dose” COVID-19 “vaccines” available, being paused by the FDA temporarily due to fatal blood clots.
A disturbing video has surfaced of the program in action, where mentally disabled adults and children try to resist the shots, but are held down and forcibly injected anyway.
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