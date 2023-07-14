Raided by Many FBI Agents - Donald Trump is Stupid

Donald Chump is Stupid! Chump appointed a FBI Director that raided his
residence. Chump could have appointed anyone, such as someone who has a
personal vendetta against the self serving alphabet agency, but Chump
appointed a clown who wants to arrest him because Donald Chump is
Stupid!
#trump #donaldtrump #fbi #ChristopherWray #MichaelFlynn #trumpisstupid #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.