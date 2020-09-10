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Tore Says Friday 10-09-2020. 25th Desperation- Swamp Target- Familiar Names- Wire Tap Jones- Treason Formation- Shadow Gates Grow
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20 views • October 10, 2020
Twitch.Tv/ToreSays
All the scams, coups and treason are coming together. Lots of experts want to tell us about POTUS replacement. Those with influence are exposing themselves. The plotters are now in a box. Everyone is tired of the games. A specific person planned the Flynn attacks. Destroy the nation, go fund me. Let's go through the corruption timeline. Smile in the face of the fear they throw.
All the scams, coups and treason are coming together. Lots of experts want to tell us about POTUS replacement. Those with influence are exposing themselves. The plotters are now in a box. Everyone is tired of the games. A specific person planned the Flynn attacks. Destroy the nation, go fund me. Let's go through the corruption timeline. Smile in the face of the fear they throw.
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