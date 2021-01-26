© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VW Live Q&A Sunday with Roger Hodkinson
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 26, 2021
Willem Engel and Martina with Roger Hudkinson, January 24, 2021
VIRUSWAARHEID ZOOM ZONDAG 24 JANUARI 2021, Dutch opening excluded 'FF' [5:53>0:04]
Willem Engel interviews Roger Hodkinson CEO medical director
Highlighted topics:
-Roger Hodkinson says, this is the greatest human rights violation in history.
Tobacco kills half a million people every year, every year. That is accepted.
-We are gagged. They have the power, we have to comply with it or else we will lose our authority
-The vaccine is not necessary, because this is a severe flu. The vaccine has not been sufficiently researched. Billions of people are being injected with a new technique. Maybe it works great and there are no problems, but it can also go very wrong
-If this goes wrong, it can end so dramatically that in comparison COVID is a piece of cake. Hopefully, that's not the case, but being at risk for a virus similar to a severe flu is unbelievable
-Asymptomatic testing biases the epidemic. These results are then used to take all kinds of measures. This is false information
In the medical training Hodkinson has taught, he has always learned to treat the patient, not the numbers. This is normal common knowledge in the medical world, but now the numbers are covered. That is madness
-Many people have been in contact with Corona viruses in the past through colds, they are already immune
-Only 20% of people usually become infected during a pandemic, the fact that it is now being pretended that 100% can be infected is very similar to misinformation. That makes this whole situation a hoax
-The figures show that this was a normal year. There is nothing else to see at all.
-Roger Hodkinson does not adhere to conspiracy theories, but is very concerned about the vaccine. It may even be the end of all of us, stop this experiment
Some questions highlighted:
-The Sanofi vaccine is a classic vaccine, they say. How is that possible if the virus is not isolated?
-Do you do autopsies on patients who have died with Covid cause of death and what blood tests would you do?
-What influence do your colleagues exert to silence you?
- Is the virus isolated?
Calls:
-Register en masse to polling stations to help prevent electoral fraud.
-Extra many demonstrate the next time. Companies just open up. Submit Wob requests. Send letters to GPs, hospitals and transport companies. If informed consent is not provided, they are all responsible
Agenda:
These are not organized by virus truth
-6 February 14: 00-17: 00 Parking Mc Donald Geusselt Maastricht (yellow vests)
Enjoy watching!
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/247725176817493
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀
1. Subscribe to the 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘄𝘀𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗳:
https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow us on 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺:
https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗡:
https://www.linkedin.com/…/Viruswaarheid
4. Follow us on 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://www.youtube.com/Viruswaarheid-Liefde
5. Follow us on 𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗲:
https://www.bitchute.com/…/DUjeufbqkEVU/
6. Follow us on 𝗟𝗯𝗿𝘆:
https://lbry.tv/@Viruswaarheid
7. Follow us on 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://brandnewtube.com/@Viruswaarheid
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & Een𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
VIRUSWAARHEID ZOOM ZONDAG 24 JANUARI 2021, Dutch opening excluded 'FF' [5:53>0:04]
Willem Engel interviews Roger Hodkinson CEO medical director
Highlighted topics:
-Roger Hodkinson says, this is the greatest human rights violation in history.
Tobacco kills half a million people every year, every year. That is accepted.
-We are gagged. They have the power, we have to comply with it or else we will lose our authority
-The vaccine is not necessary, because this is a severe flu. The vaccine has not been sufficiently researched. Billions of people are being injected with a new technique. Maybe it works great and there are no problems, but it can also go very wrong
-If this goes wrong, it can end so dramatically that in comparison COVID is a piece of cake. Hopefully, that's not the case, but being at risk for a virus similar to a severe flu is unbelievable
-Asymptomatic testing biases the epidemic. These results are then used to take all kinds of measures. This is false information
In the medical training Hodkinson has taught, he has always learned to treat the patient, not the numbers. This is normal common knowledge in the medical world, but now the numbers are covered. That is madness
-Many people have been in contact with Corona viruses in the past through colds, they are already immune
-Only 20% of people usually become infected during a pandemic, the fact that it is now being pretended that 100% can be infected is very similar to misinformation. That makes this whole situation a hoax
-The figures show that this was a normal year. There is nothing else to see at all.
-Roger Hodkinson does not adhere to conspiracy theories, but is very concerned about the vaccine. It may even be the end of all of us, stop this experiment
Some questions highlighted:
-The Sanofi vaccine is a classic vaccine, they say. How is that possible if the virus is not isolated?
-Do you do autopsies on patients who have died with Covid cause of death and what blood tests would you do?
-What influence do your colleagues exert to silence you?
- Is the virus isolated?
Calls:
-Register en masse to polling stations to help prevent electoral fraud.
-Extra many demonstrate the next time. Companies just open up. Submit Wob requests. Send letters to GPs, hospitals and transport companies. If informed consent is not provided, they are all responsible
Agenda:
These are not organized by virus truth
-6 February 14: 00-17: 00 Parking Mc Donald Geusselt Maastricht (yellow vests)
Enjoy watching!
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/247725176817493
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀
1. Subscribe to the 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘄𝘀𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗳:
https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow us on 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺:
https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗡:
https://www.linkedin.com/…/Viruswaarheid
4. Follow us on 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://www.youtube.com/Viruswaarheid-Liefde
5. Follow us on 𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗲:
https://www.bitchute.com/…/DUjeufbqkEVU/
6. Follow us on 𝗟𝗯𝗿𝘆:
https://lbry.tv/@Viruswaarheid
7. Follow us on 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲:
https://brandnewtube.com/@Viruswaarheid
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & Een𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.