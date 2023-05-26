Original source, sharing from:

https://rtd.rt.com/films/tanks-for-kidneys/

Tanks for Kidneys

Investigating cases of organ trafficking in Ukraine





Over the past 9 years, the Ukrainian government has adopted numerous laws facilitating organ transplantation. In 2021, the Ukrainian parliament approved law 5831, stipulating Ukrainians, including children, can become organ donors posthumously without their notarised consent and without relatives’ consent. This situation, combined with the ongoing military operation, raises concerns about the growing number of missing people and their connection to illegal surgeries. ‘From 2013 to 2014, human trafficking doubled in Ukraine,’ says American journalist & writer George Eliason. For nine years now, George has covered events on the frontlines and collected evidences of atrocities by the Ukrainian regime.

In the documentary, families who have lost loved ones under mysterious circumstances share their painful experiences. Journalists, medical experts and human rights activists present the evidences they have gathered over the years. What have they discovered so far?



