The REAL Story Behind the FTX Scandal Marty Bent The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 164

Glenn Beck
Nov 15, 2022
On the surface, it appeared the FTX scandal involving Sam Bankman-Fried created yet another crisis for cryptocurrency. But that’s not the real story. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn gets a “Bitcoin for Dummies” guide from Marty Bent, who explains what actually happened with FTX and where he believes the markets will go from here. Marty has devoted his career to safeguarding financial freedom from the tyranny of the government and elites — a major focus of his newsletter “Marty’s Bent” and podcasts including “Tales from the Crypt.” He’s critical of the globalist vision for our financial future, which he sees as the result of a “progressive” movement to get rid of God. And he warns that the FTX scandal could make a convenient excuse for centralizing Bitcoin and ushering in more state control, mass surveillance, ESG, and social credit scores. In fact, the Federal Reserve’s push for a digital dollar has already begun …
