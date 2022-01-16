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My 4th Banned YouTube video: Will a mask put your child in the hospital?
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121 views • January 16, 2022
Looks like I just hit another truth nerve with YouTube. They completely removed this video. No reason given, other than, "...we think it violates our medical misinformation policy."
It's well documented that chronic low oxygen levels can lead to major health problems and even brain damage. Can masks create this kind of a situation? We think it's the reason behind the story of this 11-year-old boy who ended up in the hospital, in a virtual coma...
Here's the link to my other video explaining some common mask issues and two breathing tips to help avoid low oxygen levels:
https://youtu.be/oS8W36mGpzE
Here's a post I put on my site explaining masks from a physics perspective: https://xgym.com/masks/
Here's the link to the OSHA expert's video (if it hasn't been censored yet):
youtube.com/watch?v=mHF1FE4sCDs&t=9s
Here's a link to John F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent video on masks. I cued the link below to the part where they start talking about potential health problems from mask-wearing, but the whole video is great.
https://youtu.be/A9xE4fpYUMI?t=1759
Let's continue to spread the truth friends!
It's well documented that chronic low oxygen levels can lead to major health problems and even brain damage. Can masks create this kind of a situation? We think it's the reason behind the story of this 11-year-old boy who ended up in the hospital, in a virtual coma...
Here's the link to my other video explaining some common mask issues and two breathing tips to help avoid low oxygen levels:
https://youtu.be/oS8W36mGpzE
Here's a post I put on my site explaining masks from a physics perspective: https://xgym.com/masks/
Here's the link to the OSHA expert's video (if it hasn't been censored yet):
youtube.com/watch?v=mHF1FE4sCDs&t=9s
Here's a link to John F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent video on masks. I cued the link below to the part where they start talking about potential health problems from mask-wearing, but the whole video is great.
https://youtu.be/A9xE4fpYUMI?t=1759
Let's continue to spread the truth friends!
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