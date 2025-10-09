Civil War Incoming?

ICE Protests & Antifa Riots: Total Destruction If America Doesn’t Act Fast?

* Monologue and analysis followed by conversations with special guests about the things that actually matter.

* The U.S. could be on the verge of civil war.

* We break down the chaos in Portland OR and Chicago IL.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 October 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-october-8

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1976082862878367967