Civil War Incoming?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICE Protests & Antifa Riots: Total Destruction If America Doesn’t Act Fast?
* Monologue and analysis followed by conversations with special guests about the things that actually matter.
* The U.S. could be on the verge of civil war.
* We break down the chaos in Portland OR and Chicago IL.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 October 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-october-8