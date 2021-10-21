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ILLUMINATI TRADING CARD GAME (2021 EDITION)
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103 views • October 21, 2021
These cards are bizarre - whether it is a leaked roadmap of control, something paranormal or simply a series of lucky guesses, there is no doubt that these cards have something strange about them. They have been discussed many times in the previous decade but I have found some cards that are relevant to our current time line here in 2021.
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