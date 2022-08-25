FBI Raid on Mar-A-Lago May Reveal The World’s Biggest Secrets | Guest Michelle Stefanick

Michelle Stefanick is the Nairobi Kenya Embassy Auditor & Author who found Trillion$$$$ of dollars in mi$$$ing fund$. She presents her FB-Lie findings in Mar-a Lago discoveries. Is the FB-Lie at it again? What did Michelle discover in her research? Tune in.

What was the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago & recent Virginia Irish Pub Car Crash really about? Connect the dots presented by oath-taking truth-teller, author & federal whistleblower Michelle Stefanick hosted by Christi Tasker. Michelle was in Nairobi during the 1998 bombings. Today she researches and connects the dots between the evil trying to destroy America through their practice drills. Listen as she connects the Irish Mafia, Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, JFK JFK Jr., RFK, Princess Diana, & possibly John Walsh to the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago. The theories may seem outlandish on paper, but when laid out by oath-taking truth teller & federal whistleblower Michelle Stefanick, even Christi is shocked at the possibilities. Could this theory be why The Southern White House was raided? Comment below to share your thoughts after hearing this eye-opening presentation.

Michelle Stefanick is the author of...

Tell the Truth ... Until They Don't Like What You Have To Say: Memoir of a Department of State Oath-Taking Survivor

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