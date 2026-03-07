BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Stefan Molyneux on Alex Jones Mar 2026!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
On The Alex Jones Show, Jay Dyer speaks with Stefan Molyneux about freedom, censorship, and cryptocurrency. Molyneux makes the case for Bitcoin, traces the connections between war and recurring economic crises, and examines how feminism has reshaped family structures. He ends by arguing that geopolitical tensions often serve as distractions from deeper domestic issues.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

feminismfreedomcensorshipbitcoincryptocurrencyinterviewalex jones showwarevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxeconomic crisesjay dyergeopolitical tensions
0:00:00Introduction to Stefan Molyneux

0:00:44The Impact of Censorship

0:03:09The Money Problem

0:04:22Early Influences on Economics

0:06:43The Dangers of Government

0:08:42War and State Control

0:11:00Targeting of Online Voices

0:14:13Bitcoin vs. Gold

0:17:27The Morality of Bitcoin

0:19:50Epstein and the Financial System

0:22:35Government Manipulation and Control

0:28:53The Failure of Political Promises

0:36:24The Decline of Western Civilization

0:42:31Feminism and State Power

0:45:58The Iran War and Distractions

