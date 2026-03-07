Stefan Molyneux on Alex Jones Mar 2026!

On The Alex Jones Show, Jay Dyer speaks with Stefan Molyneux about freedom, censorship, and cryptocurrency. Molyneux makes the case for Bitcoin, traces the connections between war and recurring economic crises, and examines how feminism has reshaped family structures. He ends by arguing that geopolitical tensions often serve as distractions from deeper domestic issues.





