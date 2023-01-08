Were they planning the Mark of the Beast??? With Clay Clark

Clay shares multiple proofs that the deep state luciferian criminals who infiltrated our government and local governments had plans to usher in the Mark of the Beast, the End Time destruction of man's DNA to something hybrid.... Watch and pray! The Truth is being revealed!!! Is the day coming when you will have to make a hard choice? If you don't know Jesus as Savior, it's simple, Repent of your sins, Ask and confess Jesus to be Lord of your life. Start speaking to the Lord daily as you would a friend - often called prayer - and begin to read the bible! It's that simple.
Clay Clark
www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
www.WarriorsRise.net
