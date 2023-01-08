Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Were they planning the Mark of the Beast??? With Clay Clark
153 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published 15 hours ago |

Clay shares multiple proofs that the deep state luciferian criminals who infiltrated our government and local governments had plans to usher in the Mark of the Beast, the End Time destruction of man's DNA to something hybrid.... Watch and pray! The Truth is being revealed!!! Is the day coming when you will have to make a hard choice? If you don't know Jesus as Savior, it's simple, Repent of your sins, Ask and confess Jesus to be Lord of your life. Start speaking to the Lord daily as you would a friend - often called prayer - and begin to read the bible! It's that simple.

Clay Clark

www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/


 Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net

Keywords
current eventsmark of the beastrevelationquantum dottimetofreeamericathrivetimewarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcemclay clarkquant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket